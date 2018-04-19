Mayor’s civic dinner has Bollywood theme

GUESTS donned traditional Indian dress for the Mayor of Henley’s Bollywood-themed civic dinner.

Councillor Kellie Hinton welcomed about 80 people to the event at Henley town hall on Saturday night, which was in aid of her chosen good causes for the year, the town’s four state primary schools.

Guests included the Mayor of Didcot Jackie Billington, Mayor of Abingdon Jan Morter and Oxfordshire County Council vice-chairwoman Gill Sanders.

They were led from a reception in the council chamber to the main hall by dhol drummers Chris and Rachel Hills and there was Bollywood and traditional dancing from Kala Arpan of Oxford.

The food was provided by Haweli, of Twyford, and included lamb tikka, onion pakoras, sweet chilli paneer, vegetable samosas, lamb sheek kebab, makhani chicken and lamb dhansak followed by pistachio kulfi and fruit-flavoured vodka shots. Beer was provided by Brakspear.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak led the auction and raffle with prizes including a meal for two at Leander Club, jewellery designed by Julia Carey, a meal for four at The French Horn in Sonning and lunch with wine at the Hurley House Hotel.

Councillor Hinton said: “It went really well and everyone seemed to have a really good night. My partner Ben and I had an amazing time.”

She thanked the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street for providing bar staff for the evening free of charge as well as her family, members of Henley Residents’Group for their support throughout the year and Caleb Southwell, managing director of IBS Office Solutions in Henley, where she is head of sales.