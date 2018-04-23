Monday, 23 April 2018

Road signs covered in dirt

ROAD signs in Wargrave need cleaning, says a parish councillor. Marion Pope told a council meeting that many signs in the village were “covered in dirt” which made them hard to read.

She said she had tried to clean them herself but was told by Wokingham Borough Council, the highways authority, not to do so for health and safety reasons.

Councillor Philip Davies said that he and residents of Crazies Hill had cleaned signs in their village.

Cllr Pope replied: “It’s the responsibility of the highways team to keep them clean.”

Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said the borough council was obliged to clean the signs but this responsibility could be devolved to the parish council.

