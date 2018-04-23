School start

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
MORE than nine out of 10 Oxfordshire children due to start primary school this year have been offered a place at their first-preference school.
This represents almost 93 per cent of 7,064 children, slightly lower than last year’s proportion, while 98.57 per cent were given a place at one of their chosen schools.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say