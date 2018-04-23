Monday, 23 April 2018

School start

MORE than nine out of 10 Oxfordshire children due to start primary school this year have been offered a place at their first-preference school.

This represents almost 93 per cent of 7,064 children, slightly lower than last year’s proportion, while 98.57 per cent were given a place at one of their chosen schools.

