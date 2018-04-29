I AM a commercial manager who has lived in the village since 1993, serving as chairman of governors at the Robert Piggott junior and infant schools, which my children attended.

I was chairman of the Wargrave Village Festival in 2015 and 2017, as well as holding roles with the parents and toddlers club, Wargrave Boating Club and Redingensians junior rugby club.

Wokingham is at the bottom of Government’s list and the north ward of Remenham, Wargrave and Ruscombe seems to fall at the bottom of Wokingham’s. John Halsall has done a lot to help change that and so I am pleased to have the possibility of joining him to address pressing issues.

The housing development on green belt land in Ruscombe is a major priority. Yes, there is a need for housing, but getting the ‘right’ stock in the ‘right’ places with the ‘right’ supporting infrastructure has to be the right thing to do?

Getting the One School One Site project implemented to combine the Robert Piggott infant and junior schools into a 21st century building to facilitate the provision of a first class education to our youngest residents is dear to my heart as well as facilities like the library and fire station.