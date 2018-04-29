Monday, 30 April 2018

I LIVE in Victoria Road, Wargrave, trained as a music photographer and also worked in sales before becoming the joint owner of Pines Veterinary Clinic in Maidenhead in 1995.

Following the sale of the practice in 2012, I became a lead campaigner against puppy farming and a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group at Westminster. I was also the sole carer for my father, who suffered from dementia.

I was prompted to stand for election as I feel that the local community needs a much stronger voice. We need a determined, dedicated representative, to fight our corner in Wokingham borough — where we are often ignored — particularly as we must now fight against their proposed huge development of our green belt. I have extensive experience in business management and ownership, in addition to political campaigning at both local and national level.

My priorities at the council are to secure proper investment in and support for services and facilities that we need — affordable and appropriate housing, education, serving our elderly and our community.

