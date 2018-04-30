Council pledges to carry on spending

NO long-term spending projects are to be dropped from Henley Town Council’s budget for the time being.

The authority’s accountant Liz Jones had asked councillors to review all schemes earmarked for expenditure as some have been in the budget for a long time and are unlikely to become a reality in the near future.

The council has committed £1.01million from its reserves to a range of initiatives including £100,000 towards new premises for the Henley 60-Plus Club, off Greys Road, and £76,955 to enhance the two chapels at Fair Mile cemetery.

Also on the list is £50,000 towards producing a transport strategy for the town, £86,715 for “recreational improvements”, £75,000 for improving the town’s parks, £50,000 for the provision of new tennis courts and £40,000 towards improved sound and lighting at Queen Elizabeth Hall on the top floor of the town hall.

Some projects have been carried forward from as far back as 2014/15, before the make-up of the council changed in the 2015 elections and the political balance shifted away from the Conservatives towards Henley Residents’ Group.

In a report to the council’s finance strategy and management committee, which met on Tuesday last week, Mrs Jones said: “I am keen that councillors consider the continuing relevance of all the sums… some relate to commitments made a considerable time ago and will not come to fruition for some time yet.”

The committee agreed to carry all the items forward but review them with Mrs Jones at a future committee meeting.