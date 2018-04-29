I LIVE in Braybrooke Road, Wargrave, am the founder of a media company and I also stood for the ward in the borough council elections in 2014 and 2016.

I am standing because I believe Labour is the only political party which will invest in public services, work to create a fair and equitable society and protect those who are vulnerable and need help.

We have seen relentless cuts to public services, the effects of failed privatisations and falling living standards. Funding for local government will see a cut of £5.8 billion between 2010 and 2020.

Now, Wokingham Borough Council is planning to build thousands of houses in our area. Under the Tories, the number of affordable homes to buy has halved and the number of home-owning households under 45 is now at its lowest since records began.

A small number of house builders dominate and reap the benefits. Meanwhile, brownfield sites which could be developed lie empty. The controlling group on Wokingham Council needs to be rigorously questioned and constructively opposed. Only Labour can deliver on this.