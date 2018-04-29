I MOVED to Caversham in 2014 and work locally for a technology company.

I am a keen oarsman and can often be found rowing on the Thames while I also enjoy board games.

I have a degree in history. As an undergraduate I was involved in fund-raising for a local charity and volunteering for a buddy scheme helping homesick international students.

I am now standing for election because I care deeply about helping others. I am passionate about creating opportunities for those with aspiration and representing the voiceless and disenfranchised in our society.

It’s easy to think that local elections don’t matter, but they directly affect every aspect of our daily lives, from wheelie bins to council tax, and from potholes to overhanging trees. Our manifesto addresses the everyday concerns of residents.

I also want to protect shops on Caversham high street. In June, the NatWest bank is scheduled for closure. I believe that action is needed to help local businesses and to safeguard our busy Caversham community.