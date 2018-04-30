Fifth bid for farm house

A WOMAN has applied to demolish two stables in Peppard and replace them with a house.

Yvonne Howie, from Twickenham, wants to build a four-bedroom property on the 0.1-hectare site in Wyfold Lane.

She said: “This land is unsuitable for grazing and the soil has been analysed as being of poor quality. There are no trees on the land other than two overgrown hawthorn bushes.

“The site is adjacent to, and a continuation of, the established housing on both Wyfold Lane and Chiltern Road, reflecting an edge-of-settlement development.”

The application is the fifth in six years by Mrs Howie to build housing at Kingwood Farm, which is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The most recent application for a six-bedroom house with access on to Wyfold Lane was withdrawn in February. Residents had claimed the house would have a negative effect on the AONB and create additional traffic.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on her latest application by June 6.