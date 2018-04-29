Monday, 30 April 2018

I HAVE lived in Reading for the last 20 years, since moving here to take up my first job with the Met Office.

I am an oceanographer, and have worked on problems including predicting the behaviour of the polar ice caps under climate change, design of sea defences, and construction of offshore wind farms.

I joined the Green Party because I believe that policy based on environmental protection and progressive social values forms the best basis for us to organise ourselves. 

I am particularly interested in promoting uptake of public transport, walking and cycling. There are direct health benefits in terms of being more active, and indirect through a reduction in traffic improving air quality.  I believe in trying to find long-term solutions to problems. 

If elected, I will represent our local area — people and environment — with balance of technical analysis of the issues at hand and robust debate where necessary.

