POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
I HAVE lived in Reading for the last 20 years, since moving here to take up my first job with the Met Office.
I am an oceanographer, and have worked on problems including predicting the behaviour of the polar ice caps under climate change, design of sea defences, and construction of offshore wind farms.
I joined the Green Party because I believe that policy based on environmental protection and progressive social values forms the best basis for us to organise ourselves.
I am particularly interested in promoting uptake of public transport, walking and cycling. There are direct health benefits in terms of being more active, and indirect through a reduction in traffic improving air quality. I believe in trying to find long-term solutions to problems.
If elected, I will represent our local area — people and environment — with balance of technical analysis of the issues at hand and robust debate where necessary.
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say