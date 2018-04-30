£3,000 to fix roads

PEPPARD is to receive £3,000 to help improve roads in the parish.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, will contribute the money from his councillor priority fund.

He is looking for match-funding on all projects so the total could become £6,000.

Cllr Bartholomew said: “I believe the parish is in the best position to find appropriate projects.”

Simon Crouch, chairman of Peppard Parish Council, said some of the money could go on cutting back trees on the council’s land.