Monday, 30 April 2018

I HAVE lived and worked in Reading for more than 20 years and I’m raising my family in Emmer Green.

I worked in financial services as an accountant and seven years ago I started a social enterprise and now work in marketing, tutoring and supporting the creative arts.

I am standing for equal pay and flexible work in Reading and to increase support for the most vulnerable in our society, including children’s services, mental health, disability and homelessness services, which have been impacted by austerity cuts.

I campaigned against the closure of Reading children’s centres and against cuts in funding to domestic abuse refuges. I oppose housing developments on greenfield sites and without adequate social infrastructure and social housing, proposed for Peppard Ward and adjoining us in South Oxfordshire.

The Women’s Equality Party has a collaborative approach with other political parties, as we are non-partisan.

Childcare in the UK is among the most expensive in the world and I want adequate funding for early years childcare in Reading and better funding for schools with gender equality in education.

