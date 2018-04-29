I HAVE lived in Thames Ward in Caversham for 25 years. I was an assistant headteacher at the Piggott School, Wargrave, and since my retirement have been a governor of Highdown School and volunteer lecturer at Reading University. I am acutely aware of the housing crisis and know many people who are affected by this, including my own children.

I endorse Reading Borough Council’s drive to build council houses and encourage the building of genuinely affordable homes on brownfield sites. I will also campaign for more shelter for the homeless, whose problems are exacerbated by a lack of safe accommodation.

I care deeply about education and will work for the provision of good local schools to match the growing population.

Residents of Thames Ward have complained of thefts, particularly of tools and bicycles from the town centre. We need more police officers to combat crime.

I care about the environment. More can be done to encourage recycling without having to spend taxpayers’ money. I am committed to our manifesto pledge to increase what people can add to their red bins including mixed plastic, pots, tubs and trays cartons and foil.