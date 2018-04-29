I LIVE in Thames Ward with my wife Gloria (and cat Rosie). I am a long-standing resident having moved here as a teenager in 1974. I have an MA in history and work for the London Library.

I have been involved in planning and environmental issues since the Eighties, including as a member of the Bugs Bottom Action Group, protesting and marching to try to stop Higgs & Hill from building on the beauty spot in Caversham Heights.

I am against infilling and ribbon development on greenfield sites in principle, I worry about the detrimental impacts on Caversham in terms of traffic, and pressure on schools and surgeries.

As a commuter, I have a keen interest in all things transport. Like many others in Caversham, I suffer at the hands of Great Western Railway which is expensive and a disaster as far as time keeping and passenger communication is concerned. I am also concerned about the changes to the No 22 and 24 bus routes in Caversham, and have attended the associated meetings.

I would welcome the opportunity to represent Thames Ward on the council.