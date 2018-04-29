Monday, 30 April 2018

I MOVED to Reading with my partner in 2015 and have since then been extremely active campaigning for better living standards, temporary housing in Reading, more funding for the NHS, and remaining in the EU.

I believe Peppard is not represented by the Tory councillors who routinely ignore the issues facing the ward and so I am standing to hold them to account and promote a better way forward for Peppard.

