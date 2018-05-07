Council to buy CCTV

Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
Monday, 07 May 2018
BENSON Parish Council is to spend about £4,000 a CCTV system.
It says buying its own cameras will be cheaper than renting them, as it does now.
A council meeting heard that to renew its rental contract with B2B, of Finchampstead, would cost almost £19,000 for just over six years.
Members decided to buy new equipment from Executive Alarms, of Oxford, for £3,660 plus VAT and £220 for maintenance.
The meeting heard that the cameras lasted between five and 10 years and cost about £400 each to replace.
07 May 2018
