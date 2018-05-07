Monday, 07 May 2018

Council to buy CCTV

BENSON Parish Council is to spend about £4,000 a CCTV system.

It says buying its own cameras will be cheaper than renting them, as it does now.

A council meeting heard that to renew its rental contract with B2B, of Finchampstead, would cost almost £19,000 for just over six years.

Members decided to buy new equipment from Executive Alarms, of Oxford, for £3,660 plus VAT and £220 for maintenance.

The meeting heard that the cameras lasted between five and 10 years and cost about £400 each to replace.

