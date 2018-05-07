Basket sales booming

A TOTAL of 119 hanging baskets has been sold by Henley in Bloom in two weeks.

Businesses and residents can now place their orders as part of the annual campaign supported by the Henley Standard.

The baskets will be supplied and maintained by WindowFlowers, of Burnham, and will contain “hairy” plants that absorb toxins and particulates produced by vehicle exhausts.

This will help tackle the town’s air quality problems, where some streets have nitrogen dioxide levels 50 per cent higher than Air Quality England’s target limit of 40 micrograms per cubic metre. This year’s baskets will contain petunia surfinia sky blue and sweet pink, dichondra argenta silver falls, plectranthus madagascariensis variegated mintleaf, begonia illumination white and pelargonium peltatum lilac.

The baskets will be installed later this month or in early June and removed in the autumn.

Each basket costs £62, including VAT. Discounts are available for orders of more than 10 baskets. A new bracket to hang the basket will cost £26.40, including VAT. To order, pick up a form from the town hall or call Becky Walker at Henley Town Council or email b.walker@henleytown

council.gov.uk