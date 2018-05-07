Boundary hedge plan

FENCING which upset councillors in Peppard could be replaced.

Revised plans have been submitted for parts of the 1.8m high wooden fence around four new houses on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road.

The fencing would be removed and replaced with hedging.

The boundary of the two properties further along Gravel Hill would have a 1.2m tall post and rail fence behind a hedgerow.

In June last year, councillors said the planning permission for the development specified that a hedge would be used as the boundary.

Atlas Planning Group, which submitted the application, says the new plans comply with planning policies.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by June 20.