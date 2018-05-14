Monday, 14 May 2018

Village plan open days

TWO open days will be held in Whitchurch to update residents on the village’s plan.

They will be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 10.30am until 1.30pm in the village hall and next Saturday (19) at the Art Café from 10am until 12.30pm.

Areas that will be covered will include draft plans to address traffic and parking, community activities, future use of the village green and other open spaces in the village, pavements and footpaths and future use of the village hall and other facilities.

There will also be the opportunity to ask questions while the team leading the project will be asking everyone to complete a short survey.

