Parish meet

Monday, 14 May 2018
WHITCHURCH Parish Council will hold its annual parish meeting on May 24 at 8pm in the village hall.
Residents will be able to meet members of the council, as well as district councillors.
There will be an open forum to ask questions and an opportunity to talk to councillors before and after the meeting. Wine and refreshments will be served from 7.45pm.
