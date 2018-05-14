Monday, 14 May 2018

Couple withdraw application after objections

PLANS for three new houses in Peppard have been withdrawn after opposition from neighbours.

Giles and Susannah Lovegrove, from Goring Heath, applied for permission to demolish a bungalow and develop the 0.6-hectare site off Grange Avenue, which borders the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Residents said this would extend the boundary of the village, create extra traffic and damage protected trees. Scott Wilson said: “This application should be seen as the thin end of the wedge, trying to open up protected land to development and no doubt four or five properties will appear on a subsequent application.

“Development on this land will impact neighbours through additional traffic flows and the safety of the children at the local school where there are no pavements. The road infrastructure cannot support additional houses.”

Diana Greenfield, of Grange Avenue, said: “The road cannot take any more heavy traffic — the road surface is already appalling without the building works and extra houses which would mean more traffic.”

An application for five homes on the land was refused in 2016 and an appeal was dismissed by an inspector.

