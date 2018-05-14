Streets not cleaned

COUNCILLORS in Peppard are unhappy about the lack of street cleaning.

They say that Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s contractor, is not cleaning muddy pavements despite repeated pleas to do so.

Council chairman Simon Crouch said he had reported a problem on a section of Stoke Row Road between the Unicorn pub and the sports pavilion but nothing had been done.

Last year someone fell over the debris and needed hospital treatment.

Councillor Joe Berger said: “It’s frustrating because people want to know why nothing is being done about it.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith, the village’s representative on the district council said: “I am finding similar issues in Woodcote and Nettlebed.

“I am doing my best to try to get people motivated to do things but I am banging my head on a brick wall.

“Biffa’s contract is based on performance rather than going out and doing such and such.

“They have to keep it at a certain standard but I am finding in my ward — and I am sure I am not the only councillor having issues — that their performance standard is being questioned.”