Monday, 14 May 2018

Accepting praise...

TRIBUTES were paid to Kellie Hinton as her year as Mayor of Henley draws to a close.

She presided over her last full council meeting last week, so her colleagues on Henley Residents Group took the opportunity to praise her. 

Stefan Gawrysiak, a former mayor, said: “Being mayor is an enormous privilege and an enormous amount of work. You are the youngest mayor and have done a very good job.”

Ken Arlett said: “I have to say I think you have been exceptional, especially the way you presided over the meetings that took place over the year and the civic service, Remembrance Sunday service and the town medal presentation.”

He added that she had been the best mayor since 1991/1992 when, of course, he was in the job!

But spare a thought for mayor-elect Glen Lambert, who said: “You are the new standard by which new mayors will be judged — unfortunately!”

