Expansion rejected

PLANS to enlarge a new housing development in Wargrave for a second time have been refused.

Oraclemarker was given permission in August to redevelop the site of Wargrave Village Car Sales in High Street into six houses, two flats and two duplex properties.

The company then applied for permission to add extra rooms to six of the properties and balconies on two others, which was given by Wokingham Borough Council despite objections by neighbours and Wargrave Parish Council.

Now a third application to add an extra storey with dormer windows on four of the houses has been turned down.

The borough council said this would result in “a top heavy, contrived and incongruous form of development that would fail to maintain or enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area”.

Residents had complained that the extra storey would make the development higher than any other homes in the street.

The parish council recommended refusal on the grounds of bulk and mass and because it was a conservation area.

Oraclemarker argued that the site did not make a “positive contribution to the character or appearance of the conservation area”.