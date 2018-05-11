Outgoing mayor thanks town with gift of roses

THE outgoing Mayor of Henley planted two rose bushes as gift to the town and to mark her year in office.

Kellie Hinton planted them at the Sensory Garden in Mill Meadows with the help of Councillor David Eggleton, her escort.

The plant variety, which is called Mayor’s Rose, is a pink and gold floribunda and will grow to about 80cm. Councillor Hinton said: “Roses are my favourite flower and I have been chairwoman of Henley in Bloom for most of the last six years, so flowers seemed a good way to mark the year.

“It’s a gift to the town to say thanks for an incredible year and also to the parks staff, who I work most closely with and who do a fantastic job.”

Cllr Hinton has also donated an image of Henley Bridge and the Angel on the Bridge pub taken taken by photographer Martin Cook from the water. This will hang in the Mayor’s parlour.