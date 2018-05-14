New Henley Mayor elected

GLEN LAMBERT has been elected Mayor of Henley for 2018.

The 42-year-old software developer, of Greys Road, was sworn into the role at the town's annual mayor-making ceremony, which took place at the town hall this morning.

He succeeds fellow Henley Residents' Group councillor Kellie Hinton, who handed over the chain of office in front of about 100 people.

Councillor Lambert, 42, who serves Henley’s South ward, has lived in Henley since 2008. He first stood for election in 2015 but failed to win a seat by four votes. He stood again in a by-election in May last year and won, taking over from Conservative Martin Akehurst, who had resigned on health grounds.

He was proposed for the role by Councillor Ian Reissmann, the chairman and leader of HRG, and seconded by Councillor Sarah Miller.

Cllr Lambert's three charities for his Mayoral year will be Gillotts School in Henley, Henley Music School and the campaign to launch a respite service for dementia sufferers and their carers. This would replace the former Bluebells day service, which used to meet at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

He told today's annual town council meeting that he was "humbled and excited” at the chance to make a difference in the community.

For the full story, see this week's Henley Standard.