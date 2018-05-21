Speed signs

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
Monday, 21 May 2018
FREE signs warning drivers against speeding in Peppard are available for residents to put on their wheelie bins.
The stickers, which say “30 please drive carefully”, are available to parishioners to help try to reduce speeding across the village.
For more information, email clerk@rppc.org.uk
21 May 2018
