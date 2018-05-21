Housing fight cost £20,000

SONNING Common Parish Council spent more than £20,000 on a planning expert and a barrister to represent it at a planning appeal last month.

The authority paid Emily Temple Planning £6,211.20 and barristers Six Pump Court £14,400 to fight an appeal by Gallagher Estates after its application for 95 homes off Kennylands Road was rejected last year.

Planning inspector Ken Stone is expected to give his decision on the appeal by the end of the month.

A crowdfunding campaign by residents contributed £7,145 towards the costs.