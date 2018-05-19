Bridge set for repairs year after van smash

REPAIRS to Henley Bridge will be carried out next Wednesday.

It will be almost a year after a van hit it during Henley Royal Regatta last June.

A stone pillar fell into the Thames and another was loosened in the collision.

Since then, red plastic barriers have been tied to the Grade I listed bridge to cover the gap.

It took several months for Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to get permission from Historic England to carry out the repairs.

Then the extended winter period delayed the work further as the materials could not be used if the temperature dropped below five degrees.

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak believes that traffic flow shouldn’t be affected too much during the works.

Speaking at a town council meeting, he said: “It is already one-way traffic because the traffic stops at the bridge and then one lane goes through. If they put temporary traffic lights you can have traffic going in and out.

“It will cause some disruption but traffic is already one way across the bridge. I have to rely on my officers to come up with sensible traffic arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Donna Crook complained about the quality of resurfacing work in Hop Gardens which she described as “shocking”.

Cllr Gawrysiak replied: “I am not happy with it. We had a road closure and the repair machine broke down.

“Before they scheduled the day I said I wanted all the drains cleared and leaves swept and they did not happen.

“Two-thirds of the road has been repaired very well but there are obvious places they have missed. As soon as as that happened I got officers up there with me pointing out this is not up to standard.

“Skanska [the council’s contractor] has been scheduled to come back to complete the job at no cost.”

Cllr Gawrsysiak added that he monitors all road repairs and that he would be “on the case” if any are not done properly.