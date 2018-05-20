Festival chief pledges to tackle traffic disruption

THE chief executive of the Henley Festival has pledged to reduce the traffic disruption in Remenham during the five-night event in July.

Charlotte Geeves told the village’s annual meeting that a new traffic plan would be in place following complaints of long tailbacks at last year’s festival.

There will now be two separate car parks with traffic to each site directed via a different route meaning traffic should all be moving in the same direction around Remenham.

Ms Geeves said: “I know we caused quite a lot of problems last year with traffic, on Wednesday and Thursday especially.

“We’ve been working with the police and Wokingham Borough Council on our traffic management plan. We’ve also been talking to the Henley Women’s Regatta, Henley Masters Regatta and Henley Swim to make sure we are co-ordinating traffic between us.”

She added: “We are hoping the impact of the traffic this year on Remenham will be less.”

Meanwhile, parking bays in Remenham could be suspended during high-profile events such as the women’s regatta and festival to help prevent traffic jams.

Parish council chairman John Halsall said parking rules in Remenham Lane could be changed during the regatta in June and other busy times to allow cars to travel along the road more safely.

He told the meeting, which was held on Thursday last week, that changes to parking enforcement in Wokingham borough meant rules could be enforced by wardens rather than police.

He said: “For this year we have civil parking enforcement so we can suspend the bays for events, in particular the Henley Women’s Regatta, which is traditionally the worst.”

Cllr Halsall added that volunteers were also needed to monitor speeding in Remenham.

He said police were willing to allow community groups to watch roads in the village with mobile speed cameras and report back on anyone breaking the limit.

Earlier this year, villagers demanded action from the borough council to improve road safety and prevent gridlock in the village.

Some of the suggestions by the parish council for Remenham Lane, Remenham Church Lane and Aston Lane include introducing a 20mph speed limit with signage, installing traffic-calming measures such as chicanes and white gates at both ends, restricting the weight, width and length of heavy goods vehicles and lorries to avoid impasses and blockages and installing new signage at the Little Angel and the junction of the A4130 with Church Lane and Aston Lane.