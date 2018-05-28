Much to do says new chairman

JIM DONAHUE has been elected chairman of Whitchurch Parish Council.

The 55-year-old, who has served on the council for a decade and was previously vice-chairman, was voted in at the council’s annual meeting.

He replaces Keith Brooks, who took charge three years ago following the resignation of Harry Butterworth and will continue to serve as a councillor.

Councillor Donahue, who lives off Hardwick Road with his wife Clare, said his priorities included the production of the new village plan, which will revise the objectives outlined in the previous plan in 2009.

Many projects have been accomplished, including securing the village green off Eastfield Lane, but issues such as traffic and parking in High Street and the provision of a new cricket pavilion are still to be tackled.

The new vice-chairwoman is Rachel Hatcher, who was co-opted on to the council in 2016 and is overseeing the plan.

Councillor Donahue thanked his predecessor and said: “It is an honour for me to be selected and I will do my very best to ensure we support the needs of our wonderful village.

“I am sure we will continue working well together to achieve our ambitious agenda for the coming year.

“I’d encourage each resident to look at the document produced by the plan team that lists all the improvements we have made to the village over the past eight years.

“I am proud of everything we have accomplished together but am aware that there is still much to do.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Bulmer and John Wills were re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman of Goring Parish Council at its annual meeting.

The council also has a new member — Debbie Gee, 40, of Grange Close, who is a self-employed marketing consultant and grew up in Cornwall.

She said: “I’m from a fairly small village and really want to get back into that community spirit.

“It seems ideal as I’m self-employed so I have quite a bit of control over my time.

“I have no agenda other than wanting to contribute to the wellbeing of this beautiful village.

“I’ve managed large teams before so I’m very comforable taking part in strategic discussions.

“According to the rest of the councillors, I’m bringing the average age down quite considerably!”

Robin Peirce and Geoff Botting were re-elected as chairman and vice-chairman of Woodcote Parish Council.