Healthy advice for diabetics

AN information-sharing event for people with diabetes was held at Henley Rugby Club on Wednesday last week for patients of the town’s two GP surgeries.

It was hosted by GO Active Get Healthy, a county-wide programme funded by the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group that offers motivational support for people with diabetes to become more physically active.

Medical practitioners and health experts from the Bell and Hart surgeries were on hand to discuss how diabetics can live more healthily.

They were supported by staff from Achieve Healthy Weightloss Oxfordshire and GLL Exercise on Referral.

Organisers said there was a good turnout and everyone who attended was invited to take part in a new series of health walks, starting on Tuesday this week at Henley town hall.

Health walks are part of Walking for Health, a national programme that encourages people across the country lead to a more active lifestyle.

The walks are short and over easy terrain and are open to everyone but especially aimed at those who are least active.

For more information, email hendriette.knouwds@southandvale.gov.uk