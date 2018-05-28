New chairman

IAN REISSMANN has been made chairman of Henley Residents Group.

The town councillor was elected at the party’s annual meeting and takes over from fellow councillor Sarah Miller.

Councillor Reissmann said: “She has taken us from the difficulties of three years ago to a happy and productive party achieving great things in the town and running the town council.”

He said his aims were to boost membership, publicise the party more and train council candidates.