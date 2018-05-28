Residents still don’t like fence

RESIDENTS are still unhappy with revised plans for fencing around four houses in Peppard.

Atlas Planning Group has submitted two applications to replace the 1.8m high wooden fence around the properties on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road.

Parts of the fence would be replaced with hedging and others parts swapped for a 1.2m post and rail fence behind a hedge.

Nick Launders, of Colliers Lane, said the whole lot should be replaced by hedging.

The former parish councillor said: “The high fence surrounding this development is not in keeping with that part of Stoke Row Road. A suitable hedge or series of hedges would help to assimilate the site as part of Peppard.

“Of greater concern is that the fence blocks the view of drivers attempting to turn right on to the B481 from Stoke Row Road.

“This is a dangerous intersection and the sight lines are critical.

“The fence appeared to be for site security during construction and this was acceptable but for the long term the developer needs to consider both road safety and the character of the village.”

Laura Dunford-Wilson, of Dove Lane, said: “Firstly, the visual effect of the fence is not in keeping with Stoke Row Road, indeed the whole village.

“Planting of shrubs and bushes should be actively encouraged, such as what was there prior to being ripped out for the construction of these properties.

“Secondly, for cars turning right out of Stoke Row Road on to the B481, their visibility is restricted on what is already a difficult junction.”

Graham Phillips, of Stoke Row Road, said: “It is extremely sad that we, as neighbours, have to object, yet again.

“The original planning approval was for post and rail fencing in front of hedging in keeping with neighbouring properties. This was a sensible solution.

“The overall effect is a planning disaster. What is more, it serves as a very dangerous precedent for other developers.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by June 20.