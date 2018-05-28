New surface for play area

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Monday, 28 May 2018
SONNING Common Parish Council has secured a £21,771 grant towards resurfacing a playground.
Tarmac has agreed to contribute towards the cost of the work in the Baskerville Road play area.
The current rubber tiles will be replaced with Tiger Mulch, a colourful, synthetic rubber surface.
The council also hopes to source funding to resurace the playgrounds in Lea Road and Churchill Crescent.
28 May 2018
