Developer wants one more home

A DEVELOPER granted planning permission for two new homes in Henley now wants to add a third.

Jamie Smith plans to demolish a property in Berkshire Road to make way for the three-bedroom houses.

Mr Smith, of Lashbrook Road, Shiplake, has made a new planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council only three months after being given consent for two five-bedroom houses on the site.

He says the new plans would make more effective use of the site but the overall footprint would be almost the same.

Speaking at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, Mr Smith said: “The application will deliver good-quality, much needed houses.

“I’m not trying to be greedy. I was happy with the five-bedroom houses but we had comments from councillors here last time which said they required three-bedroom houses.

“This got me thinking. It is one house and I’m trying to put three in there but it conforms with planning rules. The site can take three houses covering the same footprint.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said: “I do think we need more three-bedroom houses than five-bedroom houses. The developer has a record of doing very good houses and has checked with the neighbours, who are in favour of it.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann added: “It’s a reasonable use of the area.”

But Councillor Donna Crook said she thought three houses would be “too much”, adding: “There could be up to nine cars on the plot and cars parking on the road. It’s unneighbourly.”