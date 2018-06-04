Trees bill

HENLEY Town Council is to pay £1,040 for 10 trees planted next to the new skate park.

The trees were part of the conditions of planning conditions for the £290,000 facility at Makins recreation ground, which was officially opened in September.

The council’s recreation and amenities committee agreed to foot the bill rather than the Henley Skatepark Initiative despite a suggestion by Councillor Sam Evans that the bill be split.