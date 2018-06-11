Downsizing

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
KIDMORE End Parish Council is to be reduced in size from 12 members to 10 after the elections next May.
South Oxfordshire District Council has approved the change.
11 June 2018
More News:
Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
POLL: Have your say