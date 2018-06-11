No politics please, says new parish council chairwoman

A FORMER mayor of Henley has been appointed chairwoman of Peppard Parish Council.

Jeni Wood, who has also served on South Oxfordshire District Council, takes over from Simon Crouch, who will remain a member.

Former vice-chairman Tony Rancombe has resigned from the council but will stay on the pavilion improvement committee while the project is ongoing.

Councillor Wood lives in Stoke Row Road with her husband Barry, who is also a former Henley Mayor and was also chairman of the parish council in 2015. She said: “The main focus will be keeping everything moving on and going well.

“All the members of the council are wonderful and there is nothing political involved. I would not have wanted to take part if it was.”

Cllr Wood, who joined the council last year, said the main focus during the next year would be to complete the pavilion improvement project.

This will cost about £264,000 and the council hopes half of the money will come from a grant from the district council.

She is also keen to monitor plans to build an Oxford-Cambridge expressway to the north of the area. Councillor Crouch and Councillor Joe Berger will now serve as joint-vice chairmen.

Cllr Wood said: “I am lucky they have agreed to share the role. We are now focused on looking for two more members to fill the council and make it a bit easier for everyone.”

The council is particularly keen for a member of the Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators to join. Anyone who is interested should email parish clerk Joanne Askin on clerk@rppc.org.uk