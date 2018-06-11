Monday, 11 June 2018

Temporary way to new homes

A DEVELOPER wants to create a temporary entrance to a site for 50 homes in Sonning Common.

Linden Homes wants to cut through some bushes on Reades Lane, near Chiltern Edge School. The access would be used by vehicles and workmen who are going to create the permanent entrance for the development further along the road towards Ashford Avenue.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said the developer would pay a community infrastructure levy of about £1 million of which the parish council would receive a quarter to spend on play areas, parks, transport, green spaces and sports facilities.

