Fight fund

Monday, 11 June 2018

KIDMORE End Parish Council has donated £1,500 towards the fight against plans for 245 homes in Emmer Green.

The Campaign Against Gladman in Eye & Dunsden helped pay for seven parishes to be represented at a hearing last month of Gladman Homes’ appeal against refusal of its application to develop three fields between Peppard Road and Kiln Road.

The hearing will resume on August 29.

