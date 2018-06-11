Monday, 11 June 2018

Signs to wine

THE owner of a vineyard in Henley wants to install two brown tourism signs.

Jan Mirkowski, who runs Fairmile Vineyard, wants one on each side of Fair Mile so visitors and suppliers can find his business.

He also wants to have a timber sign close to the wall of his property after town councillors gave a mixed response to his request for a two-sided sign close to the main road.

Henley Town Council owns the verges either side of the road.

