Opponents fight fifth plan for new house

A FIFTH application in six years to develop land in Peppard has been opposed by conservation groups.

Yvonne Howie wants to build a four-bedroom house on the 0.1-hectare site in Wyfold Lane, which is part of Kingwood Farm.

The land is in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Ms Howie, from Twickenham, says the land is unsuitable for grazing and the soil has been analysed as being of poor quality.

She says the house would be comparable in size to neighbouring properties and would be “a continuation of the established housing on both Wyfold Lane and Chiltern Road, reflecting an edge-of-settlement development”.

But Jack Taylor, of the Woodland Trust, says the development would damage neighbouring Peppard Wood.

He says: “The proposed development site currently constitutes an area of undeveloped open space.

“By replacing this natural area with a residential property there will be a change in the land use, which in turn would expose Peppard Wood to harmful external impacts.”

He says there should be a buffer zone of at least 15m between the house and the woodland.

The Campaign for the Protection of Rural England says the land has not been developed previously and the quality of the grazing land is not as poor as claimed by Ms Howie.

It adds: “The site is a greenfield site outside the settlement of Rotherfield Peppard and within the Chilterns AONB.

“The proposed development would be harmful to the countryside and would not conserve or enhance the landscape of the AONB.”

Michael Stubbs, planning adviser for the Chilterns Conservation Board, said: “The residential development proposed here harms the special qualities of the AONB, notably the open and undeveloped character within the dipslope landscape and the immediate vicinity, which is denoted as commons and heaths landscape.

“Furthermore, the site’s connection to surrounding fields, countryside and AONB means it has value in terms of its contribution to the overall landscape and scenic beauty of the area which would be eroded as a result of the development.”

Peppard Parish Council says the plans should be refused because the site is not “infill” land.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, should make a decision later this month.

Ms Howie’s last application for a six-bedroom house with access on to Wyfold Lane was withdrawn in February.