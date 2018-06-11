‘No’ to house

PLANS to build a three-bedroom house on an industrial estate in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Marson Property wants to redevelop a 375 sq m site in Newtown Road, which is currently used for parking with about 15 spaces.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused, saying the house would be overdevelopment and unneighbourly as well as inappropriate.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by June 26.