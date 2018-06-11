Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

‘No’ to house

PLANS to build a three-bedroom house on an industrial estate in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

Marson Property wants to redevelop a 375 sq m site in Newtown Road, which is currently used for parking with about 15 spaces.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused, saying the house would be overdevelopment and unneighbourly as well as inappropriate.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by June 26.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33