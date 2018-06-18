Developer faces more opposition to fence

PARISH councillors have backed residents who are opposed to fencing around four new properties in Peppard.

They agreed to recommended refusal of two planning applications by Atlas Planning Group to replace the 1.8m high wooden fence around the properties on the corner of Gravel Hill and Stoke Row Road.

The developer wants to replace parts of the fence with hedging and other parts with 1.2m post and rail fence behind a hedge.

More than a dozen residents have objected.

In its response to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, Peppard Parish Council said: “Put simply, parishioners would like the original planning applications to be honoured, i.e. a hedge to be installed along Stoke Row Road instead of the 1.8m fence.

“The last concern they have is the poor vehicular road visibility of the triangular corner between Stoke Row Road and the B481.

“Because of the poor visibility looking north along the B481 when approaching this junction from Stoke Row Road — caused by another 1.8m fence too close to the B481 — this junction is now considered dangerous by residents.

“The design, sheer scale, height and materials used are not in keeping with and have an adverse and negative effect on the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

“The development has been built in an area classed as a smaller village and the fence has an urbanising effect which is more suited to town development.

“The fence only serves to give the development a ‘closed’ and industrial feel which should not be acceptable to the planners.

“Perhaps [it] is a contributing factor to why the majority of the houses remain unsold.”

The district council should make a decision next week.