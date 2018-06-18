Monday, 18 June 2018

Sign criticised

PLANS for a new sign outside the W H Smith store in Henley have been opposed by town councillors.

The retailer wants to replace the sign on a bracket above its main facade in Bell Street with an aluminium, steel and vinyl sign with a blue background and white text.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has objected, saying this would not be in keeping with the traditional shop front design guide which recommends wood signs.

