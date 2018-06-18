Neighbours object to house conversion plan

NEIGHBOURS are objecting plans to convert a house in Henley into four flats.

Daryl Beech, of Luker Avenue, wants to add a two-storey side extension to the property. An application to turn the house into two flats was approved last year.

A design and access statement by Groom Design, of Henley, says the three-strorey development would not have a “significant impact on the amenity of neighbouring properties”.

But neighbour Gavin Wilson said it would be out of keeping with the area.

Speaking at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee, he said: “An affordable family home will be turned into four one-bedroom residences. This does not make much sense to me.

“There are going to be eight people and eight cars but the building will only have parking space for four cars.

“On our side of the road it’s all semi-detached family houses. This is not at all in keeping.”

June Ireson, of Abrahams Road, said the flats would be overdevelopment of the 0.03-hecare site. She added: “The car parking is a nightmare in this area with most families owning two cars. Please consider the surrounding households.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. We would be losing another family home in the area.”

The committee agreed to recommend the application is refused. South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by July 10.

The committee also objected to revised plans to turn a house on the corner of Hop Gardens and West Street into flats.

Fairmile Properties, of Shepherds Green, has reduced the size of the side extension and increased the parking area but neighbours are still unhappy.

Renee Smith, of Hop Gardens, said: “They have made more space for parking at the front simply by moving the entire building down the garden, so reducing the light and restricting the view even more from the rear windows of my house.”

The committee recommended refusal on the grounds of overdevelopment and being out of character with the area.