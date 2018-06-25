New chairman

Soul singer helps make village festival Ella-F success
THE artistic director of Goring Gap Festival has ... [more]
Monday, 25 June 2018
LORRAINE HILLIER has been elected chairman of Henley Town Council’s town and community committee.
The former mayor and current chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council succeeds Councillor Sarah Miller who was voted in as her deputy.
25 June 2018
Graduate adds to charity’s Wall of Hope in dad’s memory
A GRADUATE from Sonning Common raised £2,740 for ... [more]
