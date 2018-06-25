Baker shop split plan

A BAKER’S shop in Henley could be turned into two separate units.

Ricky Martin has applied for planning permission to divide Patisserie Franco-Belge in Duke Street.

The bakery would remain in one shop and a new rear entrance, via Tuns Lane, would be created with access to both shops.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

Mr Martin has already been granted permission to extend the rear of the building to create two flats in addition to the two existing ones.