Pair helped by town hall

TWO people have been supported by the town hall following the launch of the Safer Places scheme in Henley.

Since its launch in March, staff heled a woman and a man in two separate incidents. Both had arrived confused.

The town council has provided training as part of the initiative which provides a safe place for people who feel lost, worried or threatened.

It is run by the South and Vale Community Safety Partnership, the Oxfordshire Family Support Network and Age UK Oxfordshire.